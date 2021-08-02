Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EXCLUSIVE Ethiopia to reopen bidding for second telecoms licence, officials say

A customer holds a 3G prepaid sim card after buying the service from an Ethio-Telecom shop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

ADDIS ABABA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ethiopia will open bidding for its second telecoms operator licence this month, two senior government officials said on Monday, including the right to operate mobile financial services.

The Horn-of-Africa nation sold only one of two full-service licences on offer in May, citing a lower than expected price for the second one, which it now wants to offer again. read more

