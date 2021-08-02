Media & Telecom
EXCLUSIVE Ethiopia to reopen bidding for second telecoms licence, officials say
ADDIS ABABA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ethiopia will open bidding for its second telecoms operator licence this month, two senior government officials said on Monday, including the right to operate mobile financial services.
The Horn-of-Africa nation sold only one of two full-service licences on offer in May, citing a lower than expected price for the second one, which it now wants to offer again. read more
