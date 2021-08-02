EXCLUSIVE Ethiopia to reopen bidding for second telecoms licence, officials say

A customer holds a 3G prepaid sim card after buying the service from an Ethio-Telecom shop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

ADDIS ABABA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ethiopia will open bidding for its second telecoms operator licence this month, two senior government officials said on Monday, including the right to operate mobile financial services.

The Horn-of-Africa nation sold only one of two full-service licences on offer in May, citing a lower than expected price for the second one, which it now wants to offer again. read more

Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw Writing by Duncan Miriri Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.