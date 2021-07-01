Media & Telecom
EXCLUSIVE Mediaset wins TV rights for next 3 seasons of Italian Cup
MILAN, July 1 (Reuters) - Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) has won exclusive TV rights for the next three seasons of the Italian Cup competition with a 144.6 million euro ($172 million) offer, three sources close to the deal told Reuters.
State broadcaster RAI had spent 105.6 million euros to air the matches of the past three seasons of the 'Coppa Italia' tournament.
In a major change from the past, the latest tender was open also to pay-TV operators in addition to traditional free-to-air broadcasters. ($1 = 0.8429 euros)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.