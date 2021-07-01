EXCLUSIVE Mediaset wins TV rights for next 3 seasons of Italian Cup

The Mediaset tower is seen in the headquarters ahead of the commercial broadcaster's annual general meeting in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, July 1 (Reuters) - Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) has won exclusive TV rights for the next three seasons of the Italian Cup competition with a 144.6 million euro ($172 million) offer, three sources close to the deal told Reuters.

State broadcaster RAI had spent 105.6 million euros to air the matches of the past three seasons of the 'Coppa Italia' tournament.

In a major change from the past, the latest tender was open also to pay-TV operators in addition to traditional free-to-air broadcasters. ($1 = 0.8429 euros)

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.