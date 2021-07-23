EXCLUSIVE Vodafone exec emerges as favourite for SKY's top job in Italy - sources

Sky logo is seen at the exterior of the Sky Italia buildings on the outskirts of Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) executive Andrea Duilio has emerged as a top candidate to lead the Italian operations of European pay-TV company SKY, two industry sources told Reuters.

SKY kicked off the process to select a new head for its Italian business after Chief Executive Maximo Ibarra stepped down in April as CEO.

SKY and Vodafone declined to comment.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.