FAA, U.S. telecom agency hold 5G C-Band aviation talks -sources

A cell phone tower is shown near John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California U.S. January 18, 2022. U.S. airlines said on Wednesday the rollout of new 5G services was having only a minor impact on air travel as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it has issued new approvals to allow more low-visibility landings. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The senior leaders at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Commerce Department's telecommunications unit met to discuss aviation safety concerns raised by new 5G C-Band deployments, two sources briefed on the meeting told Reuters on Tuesday.

FAA acting Administrator Billy Nolen and Alan Davidson, who heads the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), met virtually for about 30 minutes on Monday, the sources said. Last month, Nolen wrote the NTIA seeking a delay in some 5G C-Band transmissions from smaller operators over aviation safety concerns.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

