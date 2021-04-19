Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Media & TelecomFacebook, Amazon not in discussions to broadcast Super League

Reuters
1 minute read

Facebook (FB.O) said Monday it is not in discussions with a coalition of European football teams called the Super League to acquire broadcasting rights, while a source familiar with the matter said Amazon was also not in discussions with the league.

The Financial Times earlier reported the Super League's organizers have held early discussions with companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Comcast (CMCSA.O) owned Sky to secure deals that would raise annual revenues worth 4 billion euros a year.

In December, Amazon secured exclusive rights to screen European Champions League soccer matches in Italy on its Prime Video platform.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 9:28 AM UTCMinnesota police promise not to detain, pepper-spray journalists covering protests

Minnesota police on Saturday promised not to detain, threaten or rough up journalists covering protests over the police shooting of Daunte Wright, after officers detained and pepper-sprayed journalists on Friday night and forced some to lie face-down.

Media & TelecomOscars show reinvented as a movie -- with masks, longer speeches
Media & Telecom'Godzilla vs. Kong' Tops Box Office Again, Crosses $80 Million in the U.S.
Media & TelecomSwiss billionaire Wyss decides to drop out of bid for Tribune - Bloomberg, NYT
Media & TelecomHong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces 12 months in prison for unauthorised assembly