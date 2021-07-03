Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 3 (Reuters) - Social media platforms Facebook (FB.O) and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

