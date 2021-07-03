Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector

1 minute read

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 3 (Reuters) - Social media platforms Facebook (FB.O) and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · July 2, 2021 · 6:35 PM UTCU.S. Justices Thomas, Gorsuch question libel protections for media

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday turned away a case challenging libel protections for journalists and media organizations, but conservative justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch disagreed with the action and questioned such protections enshrined in a landmark 1964 ruling.

Media & TelecomArm CEO says Nvidia merger better than going public
Media & TelecomTest and space: Barcelona telecoms bash lifts 'hybrid' trade fair hopes
Media & TelecomAustralian ex-politician alleges sexual harassment while in office -excerpt

An Australian former politician said she endured sexist comments by fellow members of the ruling party and inappropriate touching by a senior minister during her three years in office to 2019, the Sydney Morning Herald said on Saturday.

Media & TelecomFactbox: Who's buying Britain's Morrisons?