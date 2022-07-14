Facebook testing ways to allow five profiles tied to one account

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

July 14 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) said on Thursday its flagship social network Facebook is introducing ways for users to have up to five profiles, a major change from the "real name" requirement the company has maintained since its inception.

The product change would "help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships," Meta said in a statement.

Additional profiles will be tied to a single account for each user, and the company will continue to require that each user maintain only one account, the statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in Palo Alto; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.