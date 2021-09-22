Skip to main content

Facebook's technology head Mike Schroepfer to step down

Mike Schroepfer, Chief Technology Officer at Facebook speaks at the WSJTECH live conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S. October 21, 2019. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) Mike Schroepfer said on Wednesday that he was stepping down as the company's chief technology officer.

Schroepfer said in a Facebook post that Andrew Bosworth, vice president of AR and VR technology at the social media company, will take over the role in 2022.

Schroepfer, who spent 13 years at Facebook, said he would transition to becoming Facebook's first Senior Fellow sometime next year.

Bosworth created Facebook's AR/VR organization, which was renamed Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) in 2020.

He will continue to lead FRL as CTO as the social media company places its bets on metaverse and augmented reality.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

