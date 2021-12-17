FCC says four telecom firms will pay $6M to settle 911 probes

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Friday that four telecom providers will pay a total of $6 million to settle investigations into compliance with the agency’s 911 reliability rules during 2020 network outages.

AT&T (T.N), CenturyLink, now Lumen Technologies, Intrado, and Verizon Communications (VZ.N) will implement compliance plans to ensure adherence to FCC emerency call rules. Lumen will pay $3.8 million, while Intrado will pay $1.75 million. AT&T will pay a total of $460,000 to settle two investigations, while Verizon will pay $274,000 settlement.

Reporting by David Shepardson

