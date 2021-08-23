Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Finland's Nokia wins 5G order for three European markets

Visitors gather outside the Nokia booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) said on Monday it had won a 5G network order from A1 Telekom Austria Group for operations in Bulgaria, Serbia, and Slovenia.

"The multi-country single vendor deal will see Nokia provide 5G RAN solutions from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio to all three markets and 5G Standalone core network to Serbia and Slovenia," it said.

Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Edmund Blair

