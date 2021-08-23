Media & Telecom
Finland's Nokia wins 5G order for three European markets
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) said on Monday it had won a 5G network order from A1 Telekom Austria Group for operations in Bulgaria, Serbia, and Slovenia.
"The multi-country single vendor deal will see Nokia provide 5G RAN solutions from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio to all three markets and 5G Standalone core network to Serbia and Slovenia," it said.
