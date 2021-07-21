Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Five U.S. senators want to ensure Verizon TracFone deal does not raise prices

1 minute read

The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 21 (Reuters) - Five Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday urged the Federal Communications Commission ensure Verizon's proposed $6.9 billion acquisition of TracFone does not raise prices or impact government programs to provide access to mobile phones for low-income Americans.

Verizon said in September it would buy Tracfone, a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil (AMXL.MX), in a cash and stock deal. Senators Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse, Dianne Feinstein, Ron Wyden and Ed Markey said in a letter "Verizon would have significant incentives and opportunities to push subscribers from Lifeline and inexpensive prepaid services to higher revenue plans."

