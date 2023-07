July 31 (Reuters) - Online betting firm Flutter Entertainment (FLTRF.L) and broadcaster Fox Corporation (FOXA.O) will close sports betting platform FOX Bet, the companies said on Monday.

A phased closure of FOX Bet's operations will take place between July 31 and Aug. 31, the companies added.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.