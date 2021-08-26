Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Forbes to go public through $630 mln SPAC merger

The logo of Forbes magazine is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The publisher of the Forbes magazine, Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc, will go public through a merger with a blank-check acquisition firm in a deal that values the combined entity at $630 million, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal with Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (OPA.N), which is expected to fetch $600 million of proceeds for the business news and information company, also includes a private investment in public equity (PIPE) of $400 million.

SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) are shell companies that raise funds in an initial public offering with the aim of merging with a private company, which becomes public as result.

In June, online media outlet BuzzFeed also agreed to go public through a merger with a SPAC.

After the deal closes, Forbes will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FRBS".

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

