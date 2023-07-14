Former Netflix content head to lead Elisabeth Murdoch's firm Sister

July 14 (Reuters) - Former Netflix content chief Cindy Holland on Friday has been named the global CEO of entertainment group Sister, co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, the daughter of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Holland left Netflix in 2020 after 18 years at the streaming giant, including nine years where she served as vice president of original content.

She helped pioneer Netflix's successful push into original entertainment and was behind hit titles like "Stranger Things", "House of Cards" and "The Crown".

Sister, co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Jane Featherstone and Stacey Snider, said Holland will "determine strategic direction and oversee execution" across the company and its portfolio companies in the United States and UK.

Sister is a global entertainment group with offices in London, New York, Manchester and Los Angeles and has produced hit shows including "Chernobyl", "The Power" and "Gangs of London".

Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.