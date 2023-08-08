Fox revenue meets estimates as ad market strengthens

A headline for a story on the health of U.S. President Joe Biden is displayed at the Fox News headquarters in New York City, U.S. March 4, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Fox Corp (FOXA.O) posted fourth-quarter revenue in-line with Wall Street estimates, as the broadcaster benefited from an industry-wide uptick in advertising.

Companies that had cut back on their marketing budgets are looking to advertise again, bolstered by hopes of improving consumer sentiment as inflation has begun to cool.

The company reported revenue of $3.03 billion, in-line with market estimates.

Net income attributable to stockholders stood at $375 million, compared with $306 million a year earlier.

Ad revenue stood at $1.01 billion, beating expectations of $985.7 million, according to Visible Alpha.

Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.