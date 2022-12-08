France's CNIL watchdog fines Iliad's Free unit 300,000 euros for privacy failings















PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - France's CNIL privacy watchdog on Thursday said it had fined 300,000 euros ($315,570.00) against Iliad's telecoms business 'Free' for failings over protecting their customers' personal data.

"Checks have revealed several breaches, in particular with regard to privacy rights of concerned persons (...) and data security", said the watchdog in a statement.

($1 = 0.9507 euros)

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta











