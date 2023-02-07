France's Iliad appoints Nicolas Thomas as CEO of Free















PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - France's Iliad group said in a statement on Tuesday it had appointed Nicolas Thomas as chief executive officer of its telecommunication business Free, while Thomas Robin was appointed as its chief financial officer.

Iliad said that from now on there would be an executive team specifically dedicated to each of the group's operators in the different countries where it conducts business – France, Italy and Poland. This new organisational structure will take effect on March 6, 2023.

Reporting by GV De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman











