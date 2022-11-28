France's TF1 breaks monthly record audience with France-Australia game















Nov 28 (Reuters) - French TV group TF1 (TFFP.PA) had 12.5 million viewers on Wednesday for the France-Australia soccer match in the World Cup in Qatar, the company said on Monday.

The first game of the French football team, which ended with a 4-1 victory against Australians, led TF1 to reach a monthly record audience for the year.

Reporting by Lina Golovnya; Editing by Toby Chopra











