French court postpones verdict over Tapie affair - judicial source
PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Paris appeals court decided to postpone its verdict over the so-called Tapie affair and the alleged involvement of Orange's (ORAN.PA) boss Stéphane Richard in a disputed payment made by the state in 2008, a judicial source said on Monday.
The decision to put off the verdict follows the death of French tycoon Bernard Tapie on Sunday, the source said. The verdict was initially scheduled for Oct. 6.
