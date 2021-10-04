Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

French court postpones verdict over Tapie affair - judicial source

1 minute read

Chairman & CEO of Orange Stephane Richard speaks during an interview at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Paris appeals court decided to postpone its verdict over the so-called Tapie affair and the alleged involvement of Orange's (ORAN.PA) boss Stéphane Richard in a disputed payment made by the state in 2008, a judicial source said on Monday.

The decision to put off the verdict follows the death of French tycoon Bernard Tapie on Sunday, the source said. The verdict was initially scheduled for Oct. 6.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 6:30 AM UTC

From 'Animal Crossing' to Netflix: Unilever and P&G search for young consumers

Unilever Plc   and Procter & Gamble , the world's top two  advertisers, are seeking out younger audiences by reallocating some 2021 spending away from traditional TV and into video games, streaming services and media programs operated by retailers like Walmart and Tesco .

Media & Telecom
Whistleblower says Facebook put profit before reining in hate speech
Media & Telecom
Facebook does not believe it is a primary cause of polarization -exec to CNN
Media & Telecom
Swedish 'Mohammad' cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car crash
Media & Telecom
French court postpones verdict over Tapie affair - judicial source