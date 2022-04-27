French media group challenges Mali's definitive suspension of French broadcasters

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - The France Medias Monde organisation said on Wednesday that it challenged Mali's decision to suspend definitively the broadcasts in Mali of France 24 and RFI.

In March, Mali had already said it would suspend broadcasts by those two French state-funded international news outlets over what the ruling Mali military junta said were false allegations of army abuses. read more

Relations between Mali and its former colonial ruler France have soured in recent months since the junta fell back on election promises. read more

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Sudip Kar-Gupta

