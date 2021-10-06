Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

French satellite firm Eutelsat raises stake in UK company OneWeb

1 minute read

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French satellite company Eutelsat (ETL.PA), which rejected a takeover proposal from billionaire Patrick Drahi, said it had raised its stake in London-headquartered communications network company OneWeb to 22.9%.

"Eutelsat Communications has exercised a call option on a portion of the latest OneWeb funding round subscribed by Bharti, for a consideration of $165 million, taking its shareholding from 17.6% to 22.9%," it said on Wednesday.

Last month, Drahi, whose business interests include auction house Sotheby's and media group Altice, made a 12.10 euros per share offer for Eutelsat, which was rejected. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · October 5, 2021 · 9:40 PM UTC

Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outage

Facebook Inc blamed a "faulty configuration change" for a nearly six-hour outage on Monday that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

Media & Telecom
Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes
Media & Telecom
HBO Max sharpens prices for European launch, adds more countries
Media & Telecom
With scenes from space, TV series shines light on team fixing spectrometer
Media & Telecom
French satellite firm Eutelsat raises stake in UK company OneWeb

French satellite company Eutelsat , which rejected a takeover proposal from billionaire Patrick Drahi, said it had raised its stake in London-headquartered communications network company OneWeb to 22.9%.