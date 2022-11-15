French telecom group Iliad's Q3 revenue rises 8%















Nov 15 (Reuters) - French telecom group Iliad on Tuesday reported an 8.1% jump in its third-quarter revenue on a like-for-like basis, as subscriber numbers grew in France, Italy and Poland, the three countries it is active in.

The company, owned by billionaire Xavier Niel, reported consolidated revenue of 2.15 billion euros ($2.22 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, up 12.5% from 1.91 billion euros in the prior year on a reported basis, or 8.1% like-for-like.

Over the first nine months of the year, consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAAL) came to 2.42 billion euros, up from 2.15 billion a year ago.

In France, Illiad's operator Free "delivered one of its best quarterly sales performances of the last 10 years", the group said, thanks to 78,000 new fixed subscribers and 184,000 new mobile customers.

Iliad, which entered the Italian fixed-line broadband market in January after shaking up the country's mobile market with its low-cost offer in 2018, reported 18,000 new broadband subscribers in Italy. Mobile customers increased by 261,000.

In Poland, where it bought broadband operator UPC from U.S.-based Liberty Global (LBTYA.O), Iliad reported 121,000 new subscribers over the quarter.

Following the acquisition of UPC and 1 billion euros paid for 5G frequencies in Italy, Iliad's leverage ratio at end-September was 3.3 times.

The group said it has the liquidity to cover its financing needs but added that it is looking for ways to limit the impact of the rise in interest rates.

($1 = 0.9668 euros)

