French TV producer Banijay to go public via Arnault-backed blank check company

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French media group Banijay will go public through a merger with a blank-check acquisition firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault in a deal worth more than 4 billion euros ($4.21 billion), an executive at its parent company said on Tuesday.

The production house behind global television hits such as "The Voice" and "Black Mirror" will be part of a listed entity, dubbed FL Entertainment, whose first day of listing will be on July 1, the executive, Francois Riahi, said.

FL Entertainment will go public through the acquisition by Pegasus Entrepreneurs (PEACE.AS), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) notably backed by investment firm Tikehau Capital (TKOO.PA) and Financiere Agache, a holding company controlled by LVMH (LVMH.PA) founder Arnault. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FL Entertainment will be home to a second media asset, online gambling company Betclic. Betclic and Banijay are both currently controlled by investor Stephane Courbit via his investment arm Financiere LOV.

The LOV group will inject 250 million euros in FL Entertainment as part of the deal and will own 46% of its share capital.

Existing shareholders of Banijay and Betclic, such as a media giant Vivendi (VIV.PA), the Monaco-owned fund Societe des Bains de Mer and billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere’s Fimalac, also pledged to reinvest.

As a result, Vivendi, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, will own 20% of FL Entertainment. Societe des bains de Mer and Fimalac will own 10% and 7% of the entity respectivly.

($1 = 0.9494 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Tassilo Hummel and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.