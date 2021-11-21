Funds CVC and Advent say open to discussing solution to strengthen TIM

Telecom Italia's logo for the TIM brand is seen on building roof downtown Milan, Italy, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Private equity funds CVC and Advent said on Sunday they were open to discussing with all stakeholders in Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) ways to strengthen the phone group, as its board meets to discuss a takeover proposal. read more

A meeting of TIM's board is ongoing to discuss the takeover proposal by U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N).

CVC and Advent "are open to dialogue with all shareholders to identify a transparent solution" to strengthen TIM, a spokesperson for the two funds said, adding that they had had no contact with French media group and top TIM investor Vivendi (VIV.PA).

Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.