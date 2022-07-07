GameStop to lay off employees; CFO leaves - Axios

A person walks past a GameStop store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

July 7 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp (GME.N) is laying off employees and Chief Financial Officer Mike Recupero has left the video game retailer, Axios reported on Thursday, citing a company memo.

The company's shares fell about 8% in extended trading.

GameStop did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Recupero will be replaced by Chief Accounting Officer Diana Jajeh, an Axios reporter said on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3RhJzOr)

Shares of the company had closed up 15% after it said on Wednesday that the board had approved a four-for-one stock split. read more

GameStop has been looking to bolster its online sales as shopping trends toward e-commerce accelerated during the pandemic.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

