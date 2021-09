German IT security watchdog examines Xiaomi mobile phone

Smartphone with a Xiaomi logo is seen in front of a U.S. flag in this illustration taken September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, is conducting a technical examination of a mobile phone manufactured by China's Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK), a spokesperson for the interior ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

The spokesperson did not provide further details on what kind of examination the agency was carrying out.

Lithanua's state cybersecurity body said last week that Xiaomi phones had a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement". read more

