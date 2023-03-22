Germany to examine Deutsche Telekom, Huawei ties - Handelsblatt

GSMA's 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona
The logo of Deutsche Telekom is pictured at the GSMA's 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is concerned about the close ties between Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and Chinese company Huawei (HWT.UL) and wants to examine them, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"That doesn't look good," Faeser was quoted as saying by the paper.

Germany is considering banning certain components from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE (000063.SZ) in its telecoms networks, a government source said, in a potentially significant move to address security concerns. read more

