Glass Lewis recommends votes "against" CEO pay at Twitter
May 10 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis recommended investors cast advisory votes "against" executive pay at Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and backed a shareholder resolution calling for the social media platform to add a director with human rights or civil rights expertise.
In a report sent by a representative on Tuesday Glass Lewis also said it lacks "substantive information" to analyze the pending purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk.
