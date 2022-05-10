Glass Lewis recommends votes "against" CEO pay at Twitter

A Twitter logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

May 10 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis recommended investors cast advisory votes "against" executive pay at Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and backed a shareholder resolution calling for the social media platform to add a director with human rights or civil rights expertise.

In a report sent by a representative on Tuesday Glass Lewis also said it lacks "substantive information" to analyze the pending purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.