Gulf telecom firms Ooredoo, Zain, TASC in talks to combine tower assets

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Qatari telecoms company Ooredoo (ORDS.QA), Kuwait's Zain Group and the UAE's TASC Towers Holding have entered into exclusive talks to create the Middle East and North Africa's largest tower company, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

The negotiations are "to combine their approximately 30,000 telecommunication tower assets in Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq and Jordan into a jointly owned independent tower company in a cash and share deal," the statement said, adding they aimed to sign definitive agreements this quarter.

