HK media group Next Digital to stop operating from July 1 - memo

Staff light their phone flashlights at the offices of Apple Daily and its publisher Next Digital, after the announcement it will print its last edition, in Hong Kong, China June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong media group Next Digital (0282.HK), owned by jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai, will cease operating from July 1, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The memo, shared by two of its employees separately, said assets linked to the company remained frozen under an ongoing national security investigation. Next Digital was the publisher of Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper which closed last week after its newsroom had been raided by police. read more

