Hong Kong's Stand News shuts down after police raid

Members of the media are seen outside the Stand News office, after six people were arrested "for conspiracy to publish seditious publication" according to Hong Kong's Police National Security Department, in Hong Kong, China, December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy media outlet Stand News said on Wednesday it would shut down after police raided its office earlier in the day and arrested senior staff on suspected "seditious publication" offences.

"Because of the situation, Stand News is now stopping operations," it said in a Facebook post. "Acting Editor in Chief Patrick Lam has resigned and all Stand News employees are dismissed."

