Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Huawei appeals Sweden's ban on company for selling 5G gear

1 minute read

The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Huawei (HWT.UL) said on Friday it had filed an appeal against a ruling by a Swedish court in June that upheld a ban on the Chinese company for selling 5G equipment in the country.

The company said it had requested an oral hearing in the case, but the Court of Appeal could decide if such a hearing should be held or a preliminary ruling from the European Court of Justice should be requested.

Huawei had earlier said it would consider all options, including an appeal.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 7:53 AM UTC

S.Korea broadband firm sues Netflix after traffic surge from 'Squid Game'

South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband has sued Netflix to pay for costs from increased network traffic and maintenance work because of a surge of viewers to the U.S. firm's content, an SK spokesperson said on Friday.

Media & Telecom
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens, senators say
Media & Telecom
Disney resolves dispute with Scarlett Johansson over 'Black Widow' movie
Media & Telecom
Singtel divests Australian tower network to AustralianSuper for $1.4 bln
Media & Telecom
Liam Gallagher to perform at Knebworth Park, announces new album