Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

IHS Holding eyes near $8 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

1 minute read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - IHS Holding Ltd, an operator of telecoms infrastructure such as mobile phone towers, is looking to raise up to $540 million in a U.S. initial public offering that could value it at about $8 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

The London-based company plans to sell 18 million ordinary shares in the IPO, priced between $21 and $24 per share, while its existing investors are offering 4.5 million shares.

IHS Holding - whose infrastructure helps facilitate mobile communication coverage - operated more than 30,000 towers across Africa, Middle East and Latin America as of June 30, the filing showed.

It posted a profit of $77 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $353 million a year earlier, according to the filing. Its revenue grew 15% during the same period.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for IHS IPO. It will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "IHS".

(This story corrects paragraph two to say IHS is London-based)

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 6:30 AM UTC

From 'Animal Crossing' to Netflix: Unilever and P&G search for young consumers

Unilever Plc   and Procter & Gamble , the world's top two  advertisers, are seeking out younger audiences by reallocating some 2021 spending away from traditional TV and into video games, streaming services and media programs operated by retailers like Walmart and Tesco .

Media & Telecom
Whistleblower says Facebook put profit before reining in hate speech
Media & Telecom
Facebook does not believe it is a primary cause of polarization -exec to CNN
Media & Telecom
Swedish 'Mohammad' cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car crash
Media & Telecom
French court postpones verdict over Tapie affair - judicial source