Incoming BT Chairman Crozier's record of corporate leadership

Then Royal Mail Chief Executive Adam Crozier speaks at a business breakfast during the CBI conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, central England, November 9, 2004. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Adam Crozier will become BT (BT.L) Chairman later this year, the telecoms group said Tuesday, tapping a seasoned executive known for leading turnarounds at a variety of public and private businesses. read more

Here's a look at the 57-year-old executive's career:

** CHAIRMAN, ASOS (ASOS.L), 2018-2021

Crozier joined the online fashion retailer in late 2018. Under him, the group bought fashion brands Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT from the administrators of the collapsed Arcadia Group. Asos shares have fallen 23% so far during his tenure, which included the coronavirus pandemic.

** CHIEF EXECUTIVE, ITV (ITV.L), 2010-2017

Crozier restored the British broadcaster's fortunes during his seven years in charge by reducing its reliance on advertising, and expanding its production business through a flurry of deals to add independent production companies. ITV's revenue from sources other than advertising more than doubled under Crozier's tenure.

** CHIEF EXECUTIVE, ROYAL MAIL (RMG.L), 2003-2010

Crozier launched a transformation programme focused on cost-cuts in the face of fierce opposition from unions, and brought in new machinery and equipment to modernize the debt-ridden company.

** CHIEF EXECUTIVE, ENGLISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION, 2000-2002

Crozier, then 35, took the role with little prior experience in the business of the sport. He is known for modernising the governing body of English football and hiring the national team's first foreign manager in Sven-Goran Eriksson. He also clashed with leading officials over how the game should be run.

** SAATCHI & SAATCHI, 1988-1999

Crozier began his stint as an executive at advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi in 1988, before becoming its youngest board member and joint chief executive in the 1990s after its founders resigned.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes

