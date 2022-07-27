1 minute read
India announces $20.5 bln package to revive state telco BSNL
NEW DELHI, July 27 (Reuters) - India's telecoms minister on Wednesday announced a $20.5 billion package to revive state-run telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), in a move to help the loss-making firm compete better with private rivals.
The firm has struggled to win customers as Reliance Industries' telecoms arm Jio and rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have rolled out 4G services and aggressively cut data prices.
