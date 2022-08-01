India concludes $19 bln 5G spectrum auction

People stand in front of a board depicting 5G network at the India Mobile Congress 2018 in New Delhi, India, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, Aug 1(Reuters) - India's telecom minister said on Monday that companies bought a total of spectrum worth $19 billion as its 5G spectrum auction that concluded earlier in the day.

The auction has seen participation from Reliance Industries' (RELI.NS) Jio, Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), Vodafone Idea (VODA.NS), and a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.