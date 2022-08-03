Indian agency accuses Vivo of $280 million tax evasion
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - An Indian government agency has accused Chinese-owned Vivo Mobile of evading taxes worth 22.1 billion Indian rupees ($280 million), it said in a statement.
The tax evasion allegation is India's second this week against a Chinese phone-maker.
India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detected customs duty evasion, following which it has issued a show cause notice to Vivo India, the statement said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
A show cause notice is a formal demand for an accused party to justify themselves.
The DRI's investigation led to the finding of "incriminating evidence indicating wilful mis-declaration in the description of certain items imported," the statement said.
Vivo India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Last month, Reuters reported India's financial crime-fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, raided Vivo.
On Tuesday, the DRI issued a show-cause notice to Oppo, another Chinese phone-maker, demanding duty of 44 billion Indian rupees ($556.57 million).
($1 = 79.1660 Indian rupees)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.