Indian news outlets ANI, NDTV say their Twitter accounts were suspended

New Delhi Television (NDTV) microphone is seen on roadside in New Delhi
A microphone of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is placed on a tripod along a roadside in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

April 29 (Reuters) - Indian broadcaster NDTV and the country's ANI news agency both said on Saturday their main Twitter accounts had been suspended.

Searches on Twitter for NDTV's English service account @NDTV and the @ANI handle both produced the message "This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another." Their other accounts appeared to be functional.

Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

