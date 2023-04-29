Indian news outlets ANI, NDTV say their Twitter accounts were suspended















April 29 (Reuters) - Indian broadcaster NDTV and the country's ANI news agency both said on Saturday their main Twitter accounts had been suspended.

Searches on Twitter for NDTV's English service account @NDTV and the @ANI handle both produced the message "This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another." Their other accounts appeared to be functional.

Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens











