India's Bharti Airtel to buy Vodafone's 4.7% stake in Indus Towers
BENGALURU, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) said on Friday it agreed to buy Vodafone Group Plc's (VOD.L) 4.7% stake in India's largest cell tower firm Indus Towers Ltd (INUS.NS).
Britain's Vodafone said earlier this week it was looking to sell its entire 28.1% stake in Indus Towers. read more
