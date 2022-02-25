India's Bharti Airtel to buy Vodafone's 4.7% stake in Indus Towers

A Bharti Airtel advertisement board is installed against the backdrop of company's telecommunication tower in the southern Indian city of Kochi November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V

BENGALURU, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) said on Friday it agreed to buy Vodafone Group Plc's (VOD.L) 4.7% stake in India's largest cell tower firm Indus Towers Ltd (INUS.NS).

Britain's Vodafone said earlier this week it was looking to sell its entire 28.1% stake in Indus Towers. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.