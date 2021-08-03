Media & Telecom
India's Bharti Airtel reports 15% rise in quarterly revenue
BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) posted a 15% rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the work-from-home trend due to COVID-19 restrictions continued to boost internet data usage.
The company reported consolidated revenue of 268.54 billion rupees ($3.62 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 232.90 billion rupees a year earlier.
($1 = 74.2460 Indian rupees)
