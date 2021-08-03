India's Bharti Airtel reports 15% rise in quarterly revenue

FILE PHOTO: A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) posted a 15% rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the work-from-home trend due to COVID-19 restrictions continued to boost internet data usage.

The company reported consolidated revenue of 268.54 billion rupees ($3.62 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 232.90 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 74.2460 Indian rupees)

