India's Bharti Airtel reports higher quarterly revenue on subscriber additions

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) posted a 15% rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher data usage during COVID-19 restrictions and by subscriber additions.

The company reported consolidated revenue of 268.54 billion rupees ($3.62 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 232.90 billion rupees a year earlier.

Bharti Airtel said 4G customers were up by 46.1 million from a year earlier, reaching 184.4 million users.

The telecom sector, now dominated by Reliance's Jio and with some major players like Airtel battling a court case over dues owed to the government, has benefitted from increased data usage during the COVID-19 pandemic due to remote-working trends.

Airtel's quarterly mobile average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric for telecoms companies, was 146 rupees, up from 138 rupees a year earlier. In the previous quarter, ARPU was 145 rupees.

Net profit came in at 2.84 billion rupees, compared with a loss of 159.33 billion rupees a year ago, when it took exceptional charges of 117.46 billion rupees including provisions for license fee and spectrum usage.

($1 = 74.2460 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

