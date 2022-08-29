India's NDTV promoters seek regulatory clarification on VCPL deal

A microphone of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is placed on a tripod along a roadside in New Delhi, India, August 26, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BENGALURU, Aug 29 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television (NDTV.NS) said early Monday that its promoter group has written to India market regulator asking it to clarify whether the regulator's order in 2020 restricts conversion of warrants issued to Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) into equity shares.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate last week said it was seeking to control a majority stake in NDTV. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.