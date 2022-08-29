1 minute read
India's NDTV promoters seek regulatory clarification on VCPL deal
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BENGALURU, Aug 29 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television (NDTV.NS) said early Monday that its promoter group has written to India market regulator asking it to clarify whether the regulator's order in 2020 restricts conversion of warrants issued to Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) into equity shares.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate last week said it was seeking to control a majority stake in NDTV. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.