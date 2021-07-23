Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

India's Reliance quarterly profit falls as expenses weigh

2 minute read

The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar, India, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

BENGALURU, July 23 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) posted a 7.2% fall in first-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by a surge in expenses.

The company, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit fell to 122.73 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, from 132.33 billion rupees a year earlier.

Total expenses surged 50% to 1.31 trillion rupees as tax expenses soared to 34.64 billion rupees.

Revenue at the company's telecom unit Jio rose 8.6%, while the retail business reported a 19% rise in revenue.

The oil-to-chemicals business, home to both the company's refining and petrochemicals operations, posted a more than 70% jump in revenue.

Total revenue at India's most valuable company rose 58% to 1.44 trillion rupees.

The company's year-ago results had benefited from a one-time gain on its investment in British oil major BP (BP.L).

($1 = 74.4560 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 12:36 AM UTCAT&T raises forecast for revenue, HBO Max as business recovers from pandemic

AT&T Inc (T.N) on Thursday raised its full-year financial forecast as the telecoms company emerged from the pandemic with more wireless and internet customers, and beat analyst estimates for phone subscribers and revenue in the second quarter.

Media & TelecomCleveland baseball team to change name to Guardians

Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will change its name to the Guardians from the Indians starting next season, it said on Twitter on Friday, after having promised to give up a name that Native Americans view as disparaging.

Media & TelecomIndia's Reliance quarterly profit falls as expenses weigh
Media & TelecomEXCLUSIVE Vodafone exec emerges as favourite for SKY's top job in Italy - sources
Media & TelecomAndrew Lloyd Webber opens Drury Lane theatre after $80-million revamp