India's Reliance Jio Infocomm posts 24% jump in March-quarter profit

A construction worker walks past a gate of Reliance's Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, India February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, May 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS), reported a 24.2% jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday.

Net profit rose to 41.73 billion rupees for the quarter ending March 31, from 33.60 billion rupees a year earlier.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

