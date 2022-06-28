India's Reliance Jio says Mukesh Ambani steps down as director

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, arrives to address the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai, India July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RELIB.UL), the digital arm of Indian conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), said on Tuesday Ambani would resign as director of the unit.

The company said it had appointed non-executive director and Mukesh's son Akash Ambani as the chairman of the board.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru

