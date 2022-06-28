1 minute read
India's Reliance Jio says Mukesh Ambani steps down as director
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RELIB.UL), the digital arm of Indian conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), said on Tuesday Ambani would resign as director of the unit.
The company said it had appointed non-executive director and Mukesh's son Akash Ambani as the chairman of the board.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.