INWIT 9-mth core profit up 12% on telecoms antennas boost















MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italy's top mast tower firm INWIT (INWT.MI) on Thursday reported a 12% rise in nine-month core earnings, matching expectations as revenues rose helped by the growing number of telecoms antennas on its infrastructure.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization after lease costs (EBITDAaL) rose to 429 million euros ($428.36 million) in the nine months to September, broadly in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company.

Revenue in the period rose 8.8% to meet analysts' expectations of 633 million euros, INWIT said, confirming its financial targets for the full year.

($1 = 1.0015 euros)

