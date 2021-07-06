Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Iran says small roof damage from June sabotage at nuclear site

1 minute read

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - There was limited damage from a sabotage attempt at a building of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization in June, the Iranian government said on Tuesday, despite satellite images appearing to show that part of a roof was missing.

"We have had no damage to equipment. There was small damage to a roof and the (satellite) pictures were taken when the roof was removed for repairs," government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference carried by state media.

Iranian state media on June 23 said the sabotage attempt against the nuclear building had been foiled, adding that it caused no "loss of life or property damage". read more

Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear programme and killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · July 5, 2021 · 7:07 PM UTCCannes director criticises rivals for allowing Netflix movies in too easily

The head of the Cannes Film Festival took a swipe at rival events on Monday, saying some had been too quick to allow movies made by streaming giants into their main competitions without applying strict rules, and had harmed cinema as a result.

Media & TelecomEXCLUSIVE After pressuring telecom firms, Myanmar's junta bans executives from leaving
Media & TelecomHipgnosis forecasts higher streaming earnings after strong year
Media & TelecomIran says small roof damage from June sabotage at nuclear site
Media & TelecomDidi shares slump 25% on China crackdown