Irish watchdog completes Instagram investigation over children's data

DUBLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ireland's data regulator has completed a draft ruling on social network Instagram's (FB.O) handling of children's personal data and shared it with other European Union regulators, it said on Tuesday.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission, the EU's lead regulator for Instagram owner Facebook, opened the investigation in late 2020.

Other regulators will be allowed to submit their opinions on the ruling as part of the EU's decision-making process.

