Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q1 profit, revenue up

The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom (BEZQ.TA) reported a rise in net profit for the first quarter and higher revenue boosted by income from its mobile phone unit.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said it earned 322 million shekels ($96 million) in the first quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 299 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue gained 1.5% to 2.26 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.3512 shekels)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer

