1 minute read
Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q1 profit, revenue up
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom (BEZQ.TA) reported a rise in net profit for the first quarter and higher revenue boosted by income from its mobile phone unit.
Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said it earned 322 million shekels ($96 million) in the first quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 299 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue gained 1.5% to 2.26 billion shekels.
($1 = 3.3512 shekels)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.