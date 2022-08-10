Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q2 profit rises as fibre-optic network expands

The logo of Bezeq Israel Telecom is seen outside its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom (BEZQ.TA) reported a slight rise in quarterly net profit that beat estimates, boosted by higher revenue from gaining more subscribers for its fibre-optics Internet network.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Wednesday it earned 310 million shekels ($93 million) in the second quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 304 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue gained 1.1% to 2.23 billion shekels.

It was expected to have earned 293 million shekels on revenue of 2.24 billion, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Bezeq said it intended to pay a dividend of 294 million shekels, or 0.11 shekel per share, in October.

($1 = 3.3203 shekels)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.